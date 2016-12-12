The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 12 December 2016 18:41 CET

I’m To Blame For Our Defeat – Kofi Adams

By Daily Guide
Kofi Adams
Kofi Adams

Campaign Coordinator of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams has taken the blame for their gargantuan defeat in the December 7 general elections.

According to him, as leader of the team, it is appropriate to take responsibility for the errors in other not to make repeat them in future.

President Mahama suffered a humiliating defeat after he polled just 44.40% of the total valid votes cast as against 53.85% of his main contender, Nana Akufo-Addo.

Majority of the NDC Members of Parliament also lost their seats. This development political pundits said is the worst performance in the history of the ruling party.

Based on this backdrop, Kofi Adams said they have learnt from their mistakes and will come out stronger.

He indicated that, their defeat was due to an IT problem and have begun investigation to unravel the mystery behind it.

Kofi Adams was confident an NDC government in 2020 is possible if the right things are done

– Adomonline

Comments:
This article has 7 comments, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

Man can control money if only he denies himself,if not money controls man.That is why Jesus said:It is hard for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img