Africa | 12 December 2016 22:33 CET

Statement by the Spokesperson on the attack in Somalia

By European External Action Service (EEAS)

A terrorist attack that hit Mogadishu seaport in Somalia yesterday has left dozens of casualties and many more wounded.

The EU expresses its condolences to the families of the victims, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured.

Al-Shabaab has targeted the civilian population who have already paid a heavy price in a country affected by decades of war.

These actions come at a moment that Somalia shows hope: the electoral process Somalia has embarked upon is a step towards a future to benefit the Somali population as a whole. The EU, a long-term partner to Somalia, stands ready to accompany the country on this road.

ft_top_line

