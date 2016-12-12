The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Egypt | 12 December 2016 22:33 CET

Didier Reynders condemns Cairo attack

By Kingdom of Belgium - Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Didier Reynders strongly condemns the hateful attack committed today in a Coptic church in Cairo. His thoughts are with the families of the victims. He presents his condolences to the Egyptian authorities and people. Egypt's diversity is part of its richness and Didier Reynders is profoundly shocked by this attack on civilians, killed for their belief.

Didier Reynders will be able to reconfirm our sympathy and support during his upcoming visit to Cairo for the meeting of the European Union and the Arab Ligue.

Egypt

