The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Africa | 12 December 2016 22:33 CET

Statement by Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson on the bombing in Mogadishu

By Germany - Federal Foreign Office

A Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson issued the following statement today (11 December) on the bombing in the Somali capital Mogadishu that claimed many lives:

"We were shocked to hear of another deadly bombing in the Somali capital Mogadishu for which the Islamist terror militia al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility.

The German Government condemns this new attack in the strongest possible terms. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

The frequent attacks by al-Shabaab, primarily against civilian targets, are nothing but a cynical war against its own people. Al-Shabaab is crippling the country’s economic development and humanitarian relief for the population.

At the same time, it has so far not succeeded in blocking Somalia’s continued stabilisation or sabotaging its current electoral process.

The German Government is supporting Somalia’s development in a wide range of ways. It is conducting development cooperation; providing humanitarian aid; supporting the establishment of a federal system, the constitutional process and the police force; and working to foster the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of fighters."

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Africa

Promises,the tactics in politics.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Mannhei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img