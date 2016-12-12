Statement by Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson on the bombing in Mogadishu

A Federal Foreign Office Spokesperson issued the following statement today (11 December) on the bombing in the Somali capital Mogadishu that claimed many lives:

"We were shocked to hear of another deadly bombing in the Somali capital Mogadishu for which the Islamist terror militia al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility.

The German Government condemns this new attack in the strongest possible terms. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families.

The frequent attacks by al-Shabaab, primarily against civilian targets, are nothing but a cynical war against its own people. Al-Shabaab is crippling the country’s economic development and humanitarian relief for the population.

At the same time, it has so far not succeeded in blocking Somalia’s continued stabilisation or sabotaging its current electoral process.

The German Government is supporting Somalia’s development in a wide range of ways. It is conducting development cooperation; providing humanitarian aid; supporting the establishment of a federal system, the constitutional process and the police force; and working to foster the disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration of fighters."