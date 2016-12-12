The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sudan | 12 December 2016 22:33 CET

South Sudan: Council adopt conclusions

By European Council

The Council adopted conclusions on South Sudan, in light of the profoundly disturbing developments in the country. The Council called on all parties to lay down their arms and to take decisive steps to end violence, as a last chance for political and military leaders to avoid the resumption of war, to spare their people further suffering and to find a just and inclusive political settlement of their differences.

The Council called upon the transitional government to uphold its responsibility for the protection of civilians and on all parties to put an end to violations of human rights and of international humanitarian law.

