Media Briefing by the International Cooperation, Trade and Security Cluster

By Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information

The International Cooperation, Trade and Security cluster chaired by Minister Edna Molewa will brief media on the progress made in the implementation of the cluster’s Programme of Action (PoA) towards achieving the goals of the NDP: Vision 2030.

The briefing follows the pronouncement that Cabinet has since been updated on the progress reports for the second quarter (July to September 2016), on the implementation of the Outcomes, which defines government’s PoA in the current phase of the Medium Term Strategic Framework 2014 – 2019.

The briefing will outline progress that has been made and future plans to achieve Vision 2030.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 13 December 2016

Venue: GCIS Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Pretoria

Time: 09H00

There will be a video link to Imbizo Media Centre, Ground Floor, 120 Plein Street, Parliament.

NB: Kindly confirm attendance by e-mail to: Themba Thobela (Pretoria), [email protected] , 076 0956 555 or Andile Duka (Cape Town), [email protected] , 071 154 5619.