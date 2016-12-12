MFA Spokesman’s Comments on the Explosion at St Mark’s Coptic Cathedral Complex in Cairo, Egypt on 11 December 2016

Singapore strongly condemns the heinous bomb attack at St Mark’s Coptic Cathedral complex in Cairo on 11 December 2016, which has resulted in the loss of innocent lives and injuries to many. Those responsible must be brought to justice. We stand in solidarity with the Egyptian government and its people during this difficult period. We also convey our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wish those injured a speedy recovery.

The Singapore Embassy in Cairo has been in touch with the Singaporean community in Cairo and local Egyptian authorities. Thus far, there are no reports of any Singaporeans directly affected by the incident.

Singaporeans in Egypt are advised to exercise vigilance. They should also monitor the local news and follow the instructions of the Egyptian authorities. Singaporeans who require consular assistance are advised to contact the Singapore Embassy in Cairo or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at: Embassy of the Republic of Singapore in Cairo, +20 109 806 4130, [email protected] or MFA Duty Office, +65 6379 8800 / 8855 (24-hour hotline), [email protected]