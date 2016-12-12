Akufo-Addo Must Appreciate Mahama's Great Achievements - Goodluck Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has congratulated Nana Akufo-Addo for winning Wednesday's election.

He also urged the president-elect to appreciate the great strides and achievements of President John Mahama.

Mr Jonathan made the statements on his Facebook wall shortly after Nana Akufo Addo was declared President-elect.

Below is the full statement:

I am immensely proud of the maturity and high patriotism displayed by President John Mahama who has just conceded to Mr. Nana Akufo-Addo.

Some may erroneously think that President Mahama lost today. Not at all. Not at all. He has gained honor that will never depart from him.

I congratulate Mr. Nana Akufo-Addo and urge him to immediately begin the process of reuniting the nation of Ghana.

I also urge him to appreciate the great strides and achievements of President John Mahama when that time comes. To accelerate the growth of the economy, all Ghanaians irrespective of political divide should be involved. GEJ.