Young Patriots In The Sissalaland Congratulates The President Elect, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo

We the leadership and entire membership the of Young Patriots in the Sissalaland wish congratulate the NPP for their historic one-touch victory. We also wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Electoral Commission of Ghana(EC) for conducting a transparent, free and fair presidential and parliamentary election on the 7th of December, 2016.

We will like to use this opportunity to thank Ghanaians especially the voters who came out in their numbers and voted for Change. This vote of theirs have brought back our great elephant to the Flagstaff House. The vote of the voters also indicated a restoration of hope and optimism in the Ghanaian populace.

We will like to use this opportunity to assure Ghanaians that they will never regret for voting for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP. The Akuffo Addo led NPP government would not disappoint us.

In this regard, we are humbled and excited to congratulate the fifth President elect for the fourth Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo- Danquah Akuffo Addo and the New Patriotic Party(NPP). We will also congratulate the NPP campaign team for their hardwork, selflessness, and teamwork which apparently brought about our much needed victory.

We congratulate all the newly elected Members of Parliament(MPs).

We would like to use this podium to specially thank His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama,the entire leadership and supporters of the NDC for conceding defeat. Our respect and love for him will remain.

Finally, we applaud all election observers, both national and international, AU and UN who in diverse ways made this election a transparent one.

Once again, congratulations Nana Addo- Danquah Akuffo Addo for your one touch and convincing victory. It is our fervent hope that you will wake this country up from it's deep slumber and lead us to the the promise land with much determination and enthusiasm.

Long Live Nana Addo!

Long Live NPP!

Long Live Ghana!!

......Signed....

Fuseini Abdul-Fatawu : Acting president

Tonduogu Musah Abass; Acting Secretary

Bawah Chakilia Latif : Acting Communications Director