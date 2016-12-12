Call NPP Supporters To Order - Chief Imam Tells Akufo-Addo

The Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has called on the President-elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to direct all supporters of the New Patriotic Party to stop the attacks on NDC members.

There are reports of widespread attacks on members of the ruling NDC across the country following the defeat of the party in the just ended presidential and parliamentary elections.

The Police has subsequently called on the jubilant members of the NPP to cease the attacks, while President John Mahama has ordered the security agencies to arrest the hooligan supporters.

Reports on Monday indicated that another NDC member has been killed in the Western region by an NPP supporter after an argument.

Congratulating the President-elect at his Nima residence Monday, Sheikh Aremeyaw who read the Chief Imam's message on his behalf urged Nana Addo to speak and call his supporters to order.

“Your Excellency, the current president has expressed concern about some things ongoing across the country and in the interest of our country we also want to add a voice that if such things are going on then we want you to add a voice so that such things are stopped.”

The Chief Imam also assured the President-elect of his utmost support and prayers throughout his presidency.

Mr. Akufo-Addo defeated President John Mahama in last week’s election with a landslide victory securing 53.85% of the votes while his main rival got 44.40%. Turnout was at 68.62%, according to the Electoral Commission.