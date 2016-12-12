The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 12 December 2016 15:36 CET

I'm forming a prayer team for Nana Akufo-Addo – Rev Owusu-Bempah

Source: Adomonline.com

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Rev Isaac Owusu-Bempah says he is establishing a team of prayer warriors in his church for President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The man of God has been the toast of several persons after Electoral Commissioner Charlotte Osei declared Nana Akufo-Addo winner of the December 7 elections.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Candidate polled 53.85 percent of valid votes cast to beat his main competitor, President John Mahama who secured 44.40 of valid votes cast.

President Mahama’s defeat makes him the first incumbent to lose an election since Ghana returned to multi-party democracy in 1992.

Months to the elections, Rev Owusu-Bempah prophesied victory for the septuagenarian who has seen his quest to ascend the highest office of the land hit a snag on two occasions.

Persons who were not aligned to the NPP cause took to vilifying him for claiming victory for Nana Akufo-Addo.

“I have promised a couple of times that Nana Akufo-Addo will win this year’s election but people keep insulting and accusing me, but I will say it again that winning power this time is a done deal for Akufo-Addo because the people are fed up,” he stated at the time.

With Nana Akufo-Addo winning with a landslide victory, the man of God said he is set to assemble a team of prayer warriors whose sole duty would be to pray for the man he described as ‘one after God’s heart’.

The decision, he said is in line with what was done by other prophets for kings who were after God’s heart in the Bible.

He further added that the congregation in his church increased significantly on the first Sunday after Nana Addo’s victory at his over 2000 capacity auditorium.

Gospel Musicians, Nicholas Omane-Acheampong and Isaiah Kwadwo Ampong, he added were at his church to lead praises and worship to God for letting his words come to pass.

The increasing number, he said gave him the signal that there was the need to expand their auditorium.

