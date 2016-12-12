NPP Finland Congratulates Nana Akufo-Addo And The NPP

The Finland branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) convey the warmest congratulations to the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Vice President-elect, Alhaji Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, for their victory and election to the highest offices of the Republic of Ghana in the just-ended general elections on 7 December 2016.

NPP-Finland also congratulates all NPP candidates who got voted into the next parliament. To those who were not successful, we wish them better luck next time.

Similarly, NPP Finland applauds all the Executives, from the national to the local level, groups, ordinary members of NPP as well as all sympathizers for their support, hard work and vigilance which has ensured this historic victory.

We would like to thank all Ghanaians for reposing their confidence in Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP by voting massively for our great Elephant party to initiate the processes for the much-needed positive change, progress and development in Ghana.

Ghana and Ghanaians deserve better. NPP Finland is confident that an NPP government under the able and competent leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo and his team will deliver. We in NPP Finland express our readiness to work with the President-elect and the leadership of NPP.

Our President-elect is an incorruptible person and we know he will select capable people—men and women who fear God/Allah, and who hate dishonest gains. Nana Addo and the NPP have the men and women to move Ghana forward from the doldrums that the heartless National Democratic Congress (NDC) government has plunged the nation into.

We applaud our sister Diaspora NPP branches across the globe for their unflinching support to ensure this rewarding electoral victory.

We commend the Electoral Commission, its staff, and all who worked to conduct this peaceful election in Ghana.

In the same vein, we applaud the support and diligence of the election observers, both national and international, for their vigilance in ensuring a peaceful process.

Finally, while people have every right to celebrate this sweet electoral victory we appeal to them to do so with circumspect.

Long live Nana Akufo-Addo, the President-elect! Long live the NPP!! Long live Ghana!!!

NPP Finland Branch

Helsinki, Finland