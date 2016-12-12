Another NDC Member Murdered At Sefwi-Wiaso

A member of the NDC has allegedly been murdered by a supporter of the New Patriotic Party at Sefwi-Wiaso in the Western region.

This is the second time in two days a member of the vanquished ruling party is being attacked and killed by a member of the victorious New Patriotic Party, following the presidential and parliamentary polls.

The deceased, Kwame Owusu, was reportedly attacked by his assailant, Dr. Bonney, after the two engaged in a heated political exchanges after the declaration of the results by the electoral commission.

Deputy constituency organiser of the NDC Thomas Mintah confirmed the incident to Starr News’ Western regional correspondent Emmanuel Ohene Gyan Monday.

The Sefwi-Wiaso Police commander Supt. Abrokwa has confirmed the incident to Starr News but says investigations have just begun into it.

On Friday, a member of the defeated umbrella family was murdered in a similar fashion by an NPP supporter at Dunkwa in the Central region after the two were caught in verbal exchanges over the results of the polls.

The victim who was clubbed several times in the head was confirmed dead at the Dunkwa Government Hospital.