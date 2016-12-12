AASU Congratulates The President-Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo And Ghanaians For Their Successful Elections

Ghanaians have chosen their leaders on the 7th of December, 2016 in yet another peaceful elections worthy of emulation by many other countries around the World particularly in Africa. Indeed, democracy has come to stay and we believe that unorthodox methods of ascending to power belong to history as far as Ghana is concerned. AASU is very proud of Ghana and Ghanaians for yet another milestone in Africa success story.

Ghana is for sure going to attain new heights with lot more successes that will contribute immensely in propelling the African continent on the path of peace, democracy and sustainable development. Africans expected successful elections in Ghana and it has made it! Congratulations!

The election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not a surprise because his efforts and dedications have been manifested in years of struggle for democracy, human rights, peace and justice to prevail, and for Ghana to be a pacesetter for other African countries.

AASU would like to use this opportunity, to express our heartfelt congratulations to him on his ascension to the highest seat of the presidency of Ghana. We believe that his profound experiences in politics locally and internationally and commitments to Africa’s advancement will positively impact on the efforts geared towards the integration of the African continent, and particularly the west African sub-region.

Let’s celebrate Ghana’s success!

Continue breaking your own records! Congrats!

