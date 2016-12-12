Young Diplomats of Ghana Commends Ghanaians For Successful Elections

Accra, Monday December 13, 2016 –The Young Diplomats of Ghana (YDG) congratulates all Ghanaians both home and abroad for another peaceful and successful election in the country’s 4th Republic. This is a strong indication of Ghana’s growth and commitment to democracy and sustainable development. This also raises the country’s credentials as a matured democracy on the international stage.

We congratulate President - elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for emerging as the people’s choice to run the affairs of the country for the next four years. We hope to see Ghana maximizing the potentials of its foreign policy and diplomatic relations for the sustainable development of the country.

YDG also congratulates President John Mahama for accepting and respecting the outcome of the elections. We are humbled by his congratulatory call to the President –elect even before the official announcement of the winner by the Electoral Commission. This is the hallmark of a 21st century leader and an inspiration to us, as young leaders.

We commend the Electoral Commission for living up to its constitutional mandate. We further acknowledge and applaud the media, civil society organizations, the numerous foreign observer and diplomatic missions, and all others who contributed to a successful and transparent election.

We look forward to working with the President - elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo - Addo and the government on building and implementing policies that reflect the viewpoint and aspiration of young Ghanaians.

The Young Diplomats of Ghana (YDG) is a non-governmental and non-profit network that seeks to advance the development of a new generation of aspiring leaders and diplomats in Ghana, and to build their advocacy experience.