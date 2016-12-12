NPP Had The Right Message – Oppong Nkrumah

The Member of Parliament-elect for the Ofoase-Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern region Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the New Patriotic Party won the elections partly because they had the right messages that connected with voters.

Mr. Akufo-Addo defeated President John Mahama in last week’s election with a landslide victory securing 53.85% of the votes while his main rival got 44.40%. Turnout was at 68.62%, according to the Electoral Commission.

Mr. Mahama has accepted defeat, and is expected to hand power to Mr Akufo-Addo next month. A transition team has already been put in place to ensure a smooth transfer of power from the outgoing government to the incoming administration.

Speaking on GHONE TV, the former Journalist and Morning Show host said their political opponents picked the wrong messages for their campaign leading to their defeat.

Aside having the right message, Oppong Nkrumah added that the NPP had a very strong social media campaign and were extremely vigilant during the elections.

“Our people on the other side picked the wrong set of messages,” Oppong Nkrumah told Kafui Dey on GH Today Monday, he added “we had a very strong social media game and our game on the ground was strong.”

He added that the main area for the incoming Akufo-Addo government is to transform the economy and create jobs for the millions of Ghanaians who are jobless.