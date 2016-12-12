The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Africa | 12 December 2016 13:14 CET

Ghana Presidential Elections

By United Kingdom Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said: "I congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo on his election as President-elect of Ghana. I also pay tribute to John Dramani Mahama and the other Presidential candidates for their statesmanship in accepting the result and respecting the will of the Ghanaian people.

Through their peaceful conduct during the election, the people of Ghana have written the next chapter in Ghana’s democracy, a democracy that continues to inspire people across the region and the continent.

The UK values the excellent partnership it has with Ghana and I look forward to working with the new President and his government."

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Africa

Winning in any endeavor starts from the mind.
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img