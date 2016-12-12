Ghana Presidential Elections

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said: "I congratulate Nana Akufo-Addo on his election as President-elect of Ghana. I also pay tribute to John Dramani Mahama and the other Presidential candidates for their statesmanship in accepting the result and respecting the will of the Ghanaian people.

Through their peaceful conduct during the election, the people of Ghana have written the next chapter in Ghana’s democracy, a democracy that continues to inspire people across the region and the continent.

The UK values the excellent partnership it has with Ghana and I look forward to working with the new President and his government."