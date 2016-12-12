The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Africa | 12 December 2016 13:14 CET

Statement attributable to the Spokesman for the Secretary-General on Ghana

By United Nations

The Secretary-General congratulates Nana Akufo-Addo on his election as President of Ghana. He thanks outgoing President John Dramani Mahama for his role in defusing tensions and preserving peace during the election period.

The Secretary-General congratulates the Ghanaian people, who turned out in large numbers to participate in the presidential and parliamentary elections on 7 December. He also commends the Electoral Commission for the successful organisation of the elections.

The Secretary-General reiterates the commitment of the United Nations to continue assisting the Government of Ghana in consolidating democratic and development achievements.

