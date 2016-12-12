It was prophesied, predicted, forecast, fought for, awaited and long sought. Finally, it has arrived. Change has been pronounced that the next pilot for the motherland plane, captain of the motherland ship of state and driver of the motherland automobile, shall be Osono.

Congress is thereby directed (ordered) to pack baggage, umbrella and the 'create, loot and share' mentality along with its instruments and leave Flagstaff House, built as Jubilee House.

Indeed, the old order of incompetence, greed and avarice with chop-chop procurement as the only business of government must yield to promises of competence and value-for-money government business.

Expectations are that the promises encapsulated in that efficient, compassionate and empathetic governance will be fulfilled.

Change is response to stimulus. Thus, change has come with challenges without solutions to which there can be no progress.

That is, because progress is the successful resolution of challenges, it should be the target of a government that works to address the challenge of citizens' welfare.

Businesses, small, medium and big, are crying for stable electricity supply to be able to stay in business. Meanwhile, consumers seek relief in utility high tariff reduction.

Poor parents of high school students expect their children to go to school. Training nursing and teacher students expect their allowances to be restored. Patients expect their insurance to work. Pregnant mothers expect free medical services.

Public sector workers expect regular and timely payment of their salaries.

Some would want their salary issues to be addressed. Compatriots expect Kufuor projects that were abandoned by congress would be completed soon. Others look forward to the completion of uncompleted Mahama projects.

Change threats mean righting wrongs.

The teeming volunteers, especially young women in their late twenties, thirties and forties, including mothers, in search of a future for self and children, also seek inspiration and support. They are looking for work, decent work, that would enable them and their partners build a future for their offspring born already or yet to be born. Many belong to the Loyal Ladies volunteer group.

She, the shrew, is yet to be tamed. We all had to be subjected to tortuous waiting.

Kayayei, young unemployed graduates, some with second degrees and mothers twenty to-forty something had sleepless nights over some small results. Speed and accuracy go together; that's why they are not pronounced in alphabetical order.

I presume a lawyer knows that justice delayed is justice denied. Linking speed and accuracy is a balancing act, making sure you get it fast and right. It's a cardinal news production and sharing principle.

Any attempt at decoupling the two, speed and accuracy, easily leads to trouble.

Indeed, madam couldn't have been ignorant of a fragile cedi suffering fast depreciation because of her inaction of 'forget speed; what matters is accuracy.'

You work assiduously to achieve both in tandem without sacrificing one for the other.

Madam was probably, like me, not around to live under congress curfew restrictions. Otherwise she would not cast that spell that caged, quarantined or sequestered an entire motherland population into bondage. She had projected a power vacuum that would last some 72 hours.

Congresspeople live by 'earning a livelihood is stealing from state coffers.' Now that their hands are idle, they would turn those hands to the rented and container presses.

Those would be revamped into cacophony of media content. The osono governing hands can, thus, be expected to spend valuable public service time to manage abuse of media content. The devil in idle hands syndrome would manifest in congress permanent propaganda.

There are osono negatives in 'se oba a omma yennidi' (he won't condone chop chop) Whatever the case, we need independent disability schools funding. Osono's work is cut out; jobs, jobs for the jobless.

Jobs created are likely to have positive domino effect in increased tax revenue and consumption.

The reason for not doubting the promises was, as said by the economy prophet and source of 170 economic questions was that we are in a motherland sitting on gold (both litearally and figuratively) and yet suffering poverty.

Kufuor had performed wonders without oil money while with oil money we have been borrowing unwisely for grandiose economically less rewarding projects.

I don't want IMANI Franklin Cudjoe to descend on me and tell me to eat my unpleasant words because any of the one district one factory, one village one dam or free high school education has failed.

I wasn't very kind to him with my words when he said those promises could not be redeemed.

I am sure droba Addo wouldn't want that to happen to me either.

I don't know what Oko Abodwese can do or will be willing to do about reversing his name changing charge as mayor. Please give us back our Jubilee House, Ohene Djan Stadium and Accra International Airport.

