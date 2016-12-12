Acting Under Secretary Bruce Wharton Leads Delegation to African Union Dialogue

Acting Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Bruce Wharton will travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, December 11–12, to lead the U.S. Delegation attending the 4th High Level Dialogue with the African Union Commission, which will take place on December 12.

The High Level Dialogue is an important opportunity to deepen the U.S. Government’s relationship with Africa, and to discuss our common commitments and concerns.

During his visit, Acting Under Secretary Wharton will meet with Mandela Washington Fellows from the President’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), as well as other alumni of U.S. government exchange programs. He will also tour the newly-opened Africa Surveillance and Response Unit at the Africa Center for Disease Control (CDC).

For updates on the trip, please follow Acting Under Secretary Wharton on Twitter at @BruceWharton and on Instagram at @PDatState. For more information about Under Secretary Wharton, please visit our website .