NPP Condemns Post-Election Violence

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned instances of post-election violence being perpetrated against opponents of the party.

A statement signed by the party's Acting General Secretary John Boadu, claimed, “The attention of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been drawn to reports of alleged acts of violence and vandalism being perpetrated allegedly against some political opponents of the NPP in the aftermath of the announcements of the results of the 2016 election.”

The party has condemned the acts of indiscipline. “We condemn in no uncertain terms these distasteful occurrences, if true, and wish to state that NPP will not condone or sanction such actions.”

The party has urged the Ghana Police Service “to enforce the laws of the land, and bring to book any person, irrespective of their political affiliations, found to be perpetrating acts of violence against any person.”

Whilst the occasion of the NPP's victory has understandably led to widespread jubilation amongst party supporters, sympathisers and, indeed, members of the general public, the party's leadership stated, “We appeal to our supporters and everybody else to be guided by the statement made by the President-Elect of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his acceptance speech on 9th December, where he entreated supporters 'to respect the peace and the property and lives of everybody, especially those of our political opponents.'

“We are the party of the rule of law, and we should act accordingly, with magnanimity in our moment of victory.”

Party supporters, the statement noted, have a responsibility to ensure that the dignified, peaceful exercise of their sovereign power that the Ghanaian people manifested on 7th December, which it said has enhanced significantly the image of the country, be protected in this period of transition from one government to another.

Mahama Complains

President John Dramani Mahama had earlier expressed disappointment at the inability or unwillingness of the leadership of the NPP to “call its rampaging supporters to order,” following a series of attacks on innocent citizens and supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He also alleged that some supporters of the party had attacked government installations across the country.

He has therefor, directed the security agencies to deploy across the country and arrest any person(s) caught vandalising government property or attacking innocent Ghanaians, according to a statement signed by Dr. Edward K. Boamah, Minister of Communications.

Northern Regional Denial

The NPP Northern Regional secretariat has denied claims that its supporters have been involved in acts of vandalism. “Our supporters have conducted themselves very well before, during and even after the electionsw,” the regional secretary of the party, Sule Salifu, has said in a statement.

The alleged acts of indiscipline being attributed to the party in the Northern Region he said, “are lies.”

“We therefore expect some commendation from the general public and not deliberate lies,” he charged.

Following the allegation that the offices of Zoomlion were attacked, the Regional Secretariat visited the offices of the company where the Human Relations Officer, one Andani Dasana, said the watchman said two men came to steal and were chased away.

Those behind the thievery, he said, resorted to the spreading of this falsehood to cover their criminality.

