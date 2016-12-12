20 Perish At Ekumfi

The accident scene with the bodies

Twenty people perished in a fatal accident at Ekumfi Essuehyia in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region on Sunday when a Yutong bus with registration number GN 3973-09 from Takoradi to Cape Coast collided with a Benz Sprinter mini-bus with registration number AS 5622-14, resulting in the death of 15 people on the spot.

Five other victims who were sent to the Apam Government Hospital died at the facility.

One person has been transferred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The bodies have been deposited at the Saltpond Government Hospital and the Apam Government Hospital for autopsy.

Pictures of the scene of the accident and a victim at the hospital

Briefing DAILY GUIDE, the Mfantseman District Police Commander, ASP Kofi Maya, said the accident happened at about 10:30 am.

ASP Maya stated that the driver of the Sprinter was among the fifteen people who died on the spot while the driver of the Yutong bus was in critical condition.

The Regional Manager of Road Safety Commission, Mr Stephen Anokye, hinted that the Yutong bus attempted to overtake a taxi, an act which made it collide with the Sprinter.

Mr Anokye urged passengers to call drivers to order when they are over-speeding or overtaking other vehicles wrongly.

From Sarah Afful, Biriwa

[email protected]