Mahama To Take Leave

President Mahama with his family at the church service yesterday



President John Mahama together with his wife, Lordina Mahama and other family members joined members of the Ringway Assemblies of God Church for a thanksgiving service yesterday where he dropped a hint of taking a rest.

The president and his wife, clad in all white were spotted with the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Kofi Adams, Okudzeto Ablakwa and some government officials

President Mahama who hands over on January 7, 2017 to NPP's Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he may take a rest after handing over having deprived himself of leave for the past three years.

“I have no immediate plans, I haven’t taken a leave for three years so I will take a leave…… Ghana is a great country…..” President Mahama reportedly told the congregation at Ringway Assemblies of God Church.

The Minister of Communications, Dr Edward Omane Boamah shortly after the church service re-tweeted a picture of the first family on his timeline with the caption 'In all things give thanks to God. Thank you Ringway Assemblies of God'.

President Mahama lost a second term bid at the presidency to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who beat him with over one million votes.

He polled 44.40 per cent of valid votes cast with Nana Addo winning with 53.85 per cent.

The EC boss, Charlotte Osei declaring Nana Akufo-Addo winner of the polls said the NPP candidate, polled a total of 5,716,026 votes while the NDC candidate, John Mahama had 4,713,277 votes.