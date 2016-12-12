Mawu Has Chosen The Short Man

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love has always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it –always”—Mahatma Gandhi.

At long last, the electoral battle has ended and sooner than later our beloved Ghana would be without the machinations of the greedy bastards and babies with sharp teeth. The country has chosen the short but incorruptible man to run the affairs of the country for the next four years. The victors are savouring the sweet dish of victory, while the vanquished are licking their wounds.

I would be a great liar to say I'm not elated at the results. I was in the trenches in the Amasaman Constituency as we tried in vain to wrestle the parliamentary seat. But I'm encouraged by the fact that we've been able to substantially close the gap between Zu-za and Osono in the presidential contest. I'm sure 2020 would narrate a different story in the constituency.

I was privileged to be among the very few to be in the know about the Great Elephant's victory just few hours after polling. By 10:00 pm the internal collation system of the party had collated about 75% of the results, pointing to an unassailable lead by the main opposition party.

It was therefore laughable to hear the campaign team of the ruling party claiming the President was in a comfortable lead. A comfortable lead that was obviously not comforting to their souls as their body language suggested, during a press briefing by their Director of Election, Ofosu Ampofo. I would forever relish being alive to have a picture of the morose and sullen faces of Koku Anyidoho, Felix Kwakye Ofosu and my cousin Kofi Adams.

But I do understand their action. Zu-za had tasted the thrills of victory in the last two elections so they seem to have forgotten the bitter nature of defeat. Tasting the bitterness of defeat after eight years was not a pleasant experience at all. The party was, therefore, compelled to exhibit the traits of a dying animal.

The Great Elephant's victory and the eagle-headed Umbrella's electoral annihilation have taught me many lessons. One lesson worth noting is that money cannot do everything. If money were the only determinant for victory, Zu-za would win a landslide. The larger-than-life billboards, the profligacy, the flamboyance and the extravaganza in the name of media campaign could not win the elections for the ruling party. Neither could the blatant vote buying do the trick.

Another lesson worth noting is the fact that insults and propaganda always have wobbly legs to stand on. While Nana Addo and his team were busily espousing their plans and policies for the country if elected, their opponents were engaged in pure propaganda and character assassination. The character assassination was so heightened that one could not help but wonder if Nana Addo was worth even GH¢1.

Blinded by their arrogance and hatred for Nana Addo, they decided to play God as they chorused, “Nana Addo cannot be president.” Some even resorted to pure insults by ridiculing his physical stature. I'm sure you've not forgotten Nii Lantei Patapaa's tomfoolery at the Cape Coast Stadium.

But Nana Addo was unperturbed. He persevered and was determined to prove to them that propaganda could not fool all the people all the time. And has his perseverance not yielded results? A very good lesson worth emulating, isn’t it.

Change is finally here and Nana Addo is the president-elect. Those who predicted heart attack for him are the ones struggling to mend their broken hearts. Pollsters who predicted shame and doom for him are the ones with broken eggs on their faces. Those who say a short man cannot be president in this country have retreated with their tails in between their legs. So, you see, our ways are not the ways of the Bearded Old Man above!

It was heart-warming listening to President Ogwanfunu's concession speech. He deserves a pat on the back. As I congratulate the president-elect, I wish to remind him that we voted for change and change we expect to see under his reign. We expect the Nana Addo government to do things differently from what we voted against. Inflation of contracts, profligacy, and create, loot and share schemes are deeds we do not expect to be associated with the incoming government.

Please ponder over these wise words from Steve Maraboli, which epitomize the true character of the short man we chose to lead us for the next four years, “My past has not defined me, destroyed me, deterred me, or defeated me; it has only strengthened me.”

See you next week for another interesting konkonsa, Deo volente!