12 December 2016

NPP supporters allegedly take over Tema Motorway toll booth

By CitiFMonline

Irate youth believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have illegally taken over the Tema Motorway toll booth.

An Eyewitness who confirmed the development to Citi News said the youth have sacked the officially designated toll collectors and are now illegally taking the tolls themselves.

“Just about ten minutes ago, before I got to the toll booth I saw more confusion than usual and I could see some people signalling for the cars to pass without paying the toll.”

“I stopped and asked the Police officer whether the guys are trying to take over the toll booth and he just smiled and said yes. There are police cars there and they just seem to be watching”he said.

Meanwhile , the Public Relations Officer for the Tema Regional Police Command, ASP Juliana Obeng has said calm  has returned to the area.

“When we got there it was  a bad situation but as I speak to you the situation has been brought under control.We deployed personnel to the tollbooth the moment we got the information,” she said.

She further indicated that no arrests have so far been made in connection with the incident.


By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

