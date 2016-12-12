NPPvictory: Fiapre Toll Booth Attendants Chased Out, Monies And Booth Set Ablaze

The toll booth at Fiapre near Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region was set ablaze last Friday moments after the announcement of the results of the presidential election.

Workers at the booth according to eyewitnesses were chased away before it was set ablaze.

It is believed that hundreds of cedis got burnt during the incident.

When Graphic Online’s Sunyani correspondent, Emmanuel Adu-Gyamerah visited the scene, a piece of a burnt GHc50 note was seen among the debris left as a result of the burning of the booth.

A bread seller at the booth told Graphic Online that the amount burnt might run into hundreds of cedis since children gathered pieces of cedis in different denominations.

Drivers plying the Sunyani-Berekum route are having a field day since no worker is currently at post to collect tolls.

Petty traders

Petty traders at the booth who spoke to Graphic Online condemned the act explaining that their business had gone down.

"No car is stopping for commuters to buy from us, we are really suffering".

While some people are accusing supporters of the NPP for burning the booth, a passerby accused supporters of NDC for burning the place.

Meanwhile, Graphic Online has picked up information that an assemblyman at Dumasua, near Sunyani believed to be the brain behind the act has been picked up by the police to assist them in their investigations into the matter.

The police will, however, not deny or confirm the information.