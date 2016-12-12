The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 12 December 2016 09:39 CET

‘Machomen’ Take Over Motorway Toll Booths

By ClassFMonline.com/91.3fm
File photo: Tema Motorway
File photo: Tema Motorway

The toll booths located at the Ashaiman end of the Accra-Tema motorway were seized and taken over by well-built men in the early hours of Monday, December 12.

Kwame Addo, an eyewitness who was at the scene, explained to Prince Minkah on Class FM’s Executive Breakfast Show that at about 6:00am, about 25 well-built men had seized the booths.

According him, they walked to the booths and ordered the workers collecting the tolls to vacate the facility. They then took the keys, locked the booths, and allowed cars free passage.

It took the intervention of police reinforcements to restore order and allow the workers to resume collecting the tolls.

No arrests were made, the eyewitness said.

