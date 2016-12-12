NPP floors NDC to claim majority in Parliament

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suffered huge losses following the general elections on December 7, conceding the presidency and majority seats in Parliament to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) .
Prior to Wednesday's polls, the NDC controlled the legislature as they held 148 seats to NPP's 123 of the 275 seats.
However in a massive turnaround, the NPP look set to be the party with the largest number of seats in Parliament.
With the results from 266 constituencies provisionally declared, the NPP have won 170 of them to NDC's 103,
If the results are certified as they are currently, the incoming government will control the legislature as well as the executive.
Regional Breakdown
The results from Amasaman, Tamale Central, Bia East, Juaboso, Aowin, Suaman, Amenfi Central, Sefwui Akotombra, Upper West Akim are pending but will not change the outcome in Parliament.
The NDC have had a net loss of 52 Members of Parliament (MPs) from the last session while the NPP have seen a net gain of 46 MPs.
There are 125 new MPs with Ashanti Region recording the highest number of new legislators (25).
Greater Accra (18), Central Region (16) and Northern Region also recorded high numbers of new aspirants winning their seats.
133 MPs, however managed to avoid any upsets and successfully retained their seats, including 26 in the Ashanti Region, 20 in the Eastern Region and 18 in the Brong Ahafo Region.
The NDC retained all 12 of their seats in the Upper East Region and lost only one seat in the Volta Region in Krachi East.
However they made massive losses in the Central and Western Regions, losing 12 and 13 seats respectively having held a total of 34 seats in both regions prior to this year's polls.
The Brong Ahafo and Northern Regions were less successful this time around as well as they lost 8 and 7 seats respectively.
The NPP, on the other hand, chalked impressive wins, capturing 12 new seats in the Central Region including George Andah's famous win over Hanna Tetteh in Awutu Senya West.
Central Region
The Central Region has seen the New Patriotic Party (NPP) win 19 of the 23 parliamentary seats in the 2016 parliamentary elections.
The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) came out of the elections with the remaining 4 seats in a region that ultimately sung to the NPP.
Coming into the Elections, the NDC held 16 parliamentary seats in the region to the NPP’s 7.
Of the incumbents that lost their seats 7 were single-term members of parliament; 6 from the NDC and 1 from the NPP.
|UPPER DENKYIRA WEST
|VOTES
|AMBROSE AMOAH-ASHYIAH, NDC
|10,655
|SAMUEL NSOWAH-DJAN, NPP
|16,881
|UPPER DENKYIRA EAST
|VOTES
|FREDRICK ENCHILL, PPP
|275
|EMELIA ANKOMAH, NDC
|16,297
|NANA AMOAKOH, NPP
|22,272
|YAW ASAMOAH, CPP
|810
|OFFIN AMANIANPONG O.K. , PNC
|61
|PATRICK ADU, IND
|233
|TWIFO ATTI MORKWA
|VOTES
|ABU AYUBA, PPP
|273
|SAMUEL ATO AMOAH, NDC
|14,887
|ABRAHAM DWUMA ODOOM, NPP
|21,231
|EBENEZER APPIAH, CPP
|115
|HEMANG LOWER DENKYIRA
|VOTES
|PAUL KINGSLEY AMBANTIEM, PPP
|257
|FOSTER JOSEPH ANDOH, NDC
|10,338
|BRIGHT WIREKO-BROBBERY, NPP
|15,043
|JOHN FELIX KRAMPAH, CPP
|119
|ASSIN SOUTH
|VOTES
|SABINA APPIAH-KUBI, NDC
|15,683
|JOHN NTIM FORDJOUR, NPP
|23,308
|SANKOFIE ABBAM LARTEY, CPP
|141
|NANA NTI TAKRA , IND
|377
|ASSIN CENTRAL
|VOTES
|KOFI BLANKSON, NDC
|10,618
|KEN OHENE AGYAPONG, NPP
|17,979
|JOHN DACOSTA BOTCHWEY, CPP
|154
|ASSIN NORTH
|VOTES
|
|ISAAC MANU, PPP
|979
|
|SAMUEL AMBRE, NDC
|10,751
|
|ABENA DUROWAA MENSAH, NPP
|15,553
|
|SANNI MAHAMA, CPP
|115
|
|ASIKUMA ODOBEING BRAKWA
|VOTES
|RICHARD ATO QUAINOO, PPP
|237
|ALHASSAN KOBINA GHANSAH,, NDC
|23,330
|ANTHONY EFFAH, NPP
|23,760
|HAYFORD AMOAKOH, CPP
|90
|AGONA EAST
|VOTES
|QUEENSTAR POKUA SAWYER, NDC
|19,789
|JAMES OWUSU BARNES, NPP
|18,513
|APPIAH KUBI SHARIFIU, CPP
|310
|AGONA WEST
|VOTES
|CHARLES OBENG-INKOOM, NDC
|23,423
|CYNTHIA MAMLE MORRISON, NPP
|32,770
|EVANS IDAN COFFIE, CPP
|277
|AWUTU SENYA EAST
|VOTES
|NANA KWEKU APPIAH-KWARTEN, PPP
|494
|ADAMS NUHU, NDC
|24,373
|MAVIS HAWA KOOMSON, NPP
|34,656
|NII ADDY ISHMAEL AFUM, CPP
|123
|AWUTU SENYA WEST
|VOTES
|HANNAH SERWAA TETTEH, NDC
|25,664
|GEORGE NENYI ANDAH, NPP
|28,867
|ALLAN BARNES YAWSON, CPP
|228
|EFFUTU
|VOTES
|NANA OFORI OWUSU, PPP
|1,427
|ERIC DON-ARTHUR, NDC
|12,628
|ALEXANDER AFENYO MARKIN, NPP
|22,964
|EBENEZER R. AKUMBEA-SAM, CPP
|80
|MURTALA MUHAMMED UMAR, PNC
|22
|GOMOA EAST
|VOTES
|EUNICE ASSUMANG, PPP
|920
|PAITOO DEGRAFT, NDC
|15,010
|KOJO ASEMANYI, NPP
|17,654
|GODFRED KUMEDZRO CUDJOR, CPP
|105
|MARCUS YAW DANSO, IND.
|1,604
|GOMOA CENTRAL
|VOTES
|GRACE IGNOPHIA APPIAH, PPP
|174
|RACHEL FLORENCE APPOH, NDC
|12,858
|NAANA EYIAH, NPP
|14,178
|EMMANUEL APPOH MENSAH, CPP
|280
|GOMOA WEST
|VOTES
|CHARLES YAWSON, PPP
|2,086
|SAMUEL FLETCHER, NDC
|21,004
|ALEXANDER KODWO KUM ABBAN, NPP
|22,741
|STEPHEN AFRIYIE, CPP
|260
|AJUMAKO ENYAN ESSIAM
|VOTES
|JERRY HENRY QUANSAH, PPP
|194
|CASSIEL ATO BAAH FORSON, NDC
|25,601
|SARAH MENSAH , NDP
|57
|MONICA DAAPONG, CPP
|55
|RANSFORD EMMANUEL HARRISON, NPP
|21,903
|EKUMFI
|VOTES
|STEPHEN QUANSAH, PPP
|505
|ABEIKU CRENTSIL, NDC
|11,632
|FRANCIS KINGSLEY ATO CUDJOE, NPP
|12,240
|KWEKU ESSOUN, CPP
|70
|MFANTSIMAN
|VOTES
|KWABENA OKYERE, PPP
|4,043
|JAMES ESSUON, NDC
|26,021
|EKOW HAYFORD, NPP
|26,747
|PIUS EBO DUSHAN, CPP
|318
|ABURA ASEBU KWAMANKESE
|VOTES
|CLEMENT ABAIDOO, PPP
|1,054
|SAMUEL KWEKU HAYFORD, NDC
|20,508
|ELVIS MORRIS DONKOH, NPP
|22,245
|KWAME EDU OFORI, PNC
|116
|CAPE COAST NORTH
|VOTES
|SARAH MARY BUCKNOR, PPP
|3,251
|KWABENA OWUSU ACHEAMPONG, NDC
|16,309
|BARBARA AYISI, NPP
|19,475
|PETER CAESAR KWEGYIR AGGREY, CPP
|88
|CAPE COAST SOUTH
|VOTES
|BRIGHT EDEM DROEFENU, PPP
|606
|RICKETTS HAGAN KWESI, NDC
|20,456
|MICHAEL ARTHUR- DADZIE, NPP
|19,718
|ATO AIDOO-NYANOR, CPP
|78
|ALBERT ISAAC KOFI COBBINA, IND.
|203
|KEEA
|VOTES
|JOHN STERLIN, PPP
|18,860
|SAMUEL ATTA MILLS, NDC
|21,957
|STEPHEN NANA ATO ARTHUR, NPP
|15,960
|ROSE AUSTIN TENADU, CPP
|410
