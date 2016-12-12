NPP floors NDC to claim majority in Parliament

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suffered huge losses following the general elections on December 7, conceding the presidency and majority seats in Parliament to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) .

Prior to Wednesday's polls, the NDC controlled the legislature as they held 148 seats to NPP's 123 of the 275 seats.

However in a massive turnaround, the NPP look set to be the party with the largest number of seats in Parliament.

With the results from 266 constituencies provisionally declared, the NPP have won 170 of them to NDC's 103,

If the results are certified as they are currently, the incoming government will control the legislature as well as the executive.

Regional Breakdown

The results from Amasaman, Tamale Central, Bia East, Juaboso, Aowin, Suaman, Amenfi Central, Sefwui Akotombra, Upper West Akim are pending but will not change the outcome in Parliament.

The NDC have had a net loss of 52 Members of Parliament (MPs) from the last session while the NPP have seen a net gain of 46 MPs.

There are 125 new MPs with Ashanti Region recording the highest number of new legislators (25).

Greater Accra (18), Central Region (16) and Northern Region also recorded high numbers of new aspirants winning their seats.

133 MPs, however managed to avoid any upsets and successfully retained their seats, including 26 in the Ashanti Region, 20 in the Eastern Region and 18 in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The NDC retained all 12 of their seats in the Upper East Region and lost only one seat in the Volta Region in Krachi East.

However they made massive losses in the Central and Western Regions, losing 12 and 13 seats respectively having held a total of 34 seats in both regions prior to this year's polls.

The Brong Ahafo and Northern Regions were less successful this time around as well as they lost 8 and 7 seats respectively.

The NPP, on the other hand, chalked impressive wins, capturing 12 new seats in the Central Region including George Andah's famous win over Hanna Tetteh in Awutu Senya West.

Central Region

The Central Region has seen the New Patriotic Party (NPP) win 19 of the 23 parliamentary seats in the 2016 parliamentary elections.

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) came out of the elections with the remaining 4 seats in a region that ultimately sung to the NPP.

Coming into the Elections, the NDC held 16 parliamentary seats in the region to the NPP’s 7.

Of the incumbents that lost their seats 7 were single-term members of parliament; 6 from the NDC and 1 from the NPP.

UPPER DENKYIRA WEST VOTES AMBROSE AMOAH-ASHYIAH, NDC 10,655 SAMUEL NSOWAH-DJAN, NPP 16,881

UPPER DENKYIRA EAST VOTES FREDRICK ENCHILL, PPP 275 EMELIA ANKOMAH, NDC 16,297 NANA AMOAKOH, NPP 22,272 YAW ASAMOAH, CPP 810 OFFIN AMANIANPONG O.K. , PNC 61 PATRICK ADU, IND 233

TWIFO ATTI MORKWA VOTES ABU AYUBA, PPP 273 SAMUEL ATO AMOAH, NDC 14,887 ABRAHAM DWUMA ODOOM, NPP 21,231 EBENEZER APPIAH, CPP 115

HEMANG LOWER DENKYIRA VOTES PAUL KINGSLEY AMBANTIEM, PPP 257 FOSTER JOSEPH ANDOH, NDC 10,338 BRIGHT WIREKO-BROBBERY, NPP 15,043 JOHN FELIX KRAMPAH, CPP 119

ASSIN SOUTH VOTES SABINA APPIAH-KUBI, NDC 15,683 JOHN NTIM FORDJOUR, NPP 23,308 SANKOFIE ABBAM LARTEY, CPP 141 NANA NTI TAKRA , IND 377

ASSIN CENTRAL VOTES KOFI BLANKSON, NDC 10,618 KEN OHENE AGYAPONG, NPP 17,979 JOHN DACOSTA BOTCHWEY, CPP 154

ASSIN NORTH VOTES ISAAC MANU, PPP 979 SAMUEL AMBRE, NDC 10,751 ABENA DUROWAA MENSAH, NPP 15,553 SANNI MAHAMA, CPP 115

ASIKUMA ODOBEING BRAKWA VOTES RICHARD ATO QUAINOO, PPP 237 ALHASSAN KOBINA GHANSAH,, NDC 23,330 ANTHONY EFFAH, NPP 23,760 HAYFORD AMOAKOH, CPP 90

AGONA EAST VOTES QUEENSTAR POKUA SAWYER, NDC 19,789 JAMES OWUSU BARNES, NPP 18,513 APPIAH KUBI SHARIFIU, CPP 310

AGONA WEST VOTES CHARLES OBENG-INKOOM, NDC 23,423 CYNTHIA MAMLE MORRISON, NPP 32,770 EVANS IDAN COFFIE, CPP 277

AWUTU SENYA EAST VOTES NANA KWEKU APPIAH-KWARTEN, PPP 494 ADAMS NUHU, NDC 24,373 MAVIS HAWA KOOMSON, NPP 34,656 NII ADDY ISHMAEL AFUM, CPP 123

AWUTU SENYA WEST VOTES HANNAH SERWAA TETTEH, NDC 25,664 GEORGE NENYI ANDAH, NPP 28,867 ALLAN BARNES YAWSON, CPP 228

EFFUTU VOTES NANA OFORI OWUSU, PPP 1,427 ERIC DON-ARTHUR, NDC 12,628 ALEXANDER AFENYO MARKIN, NPP 22,964 EBENEZER R. AKUMBEA-SAM, CPP 80 MURTALA MUHAMMED UMAR, PNC 22

GOMOA EAST VOTES EUNICE ASSUMANG, PPP 920 PAITOO DEGRAFT, NDC 15,010 KOJO ASEMANYI, NPP 17,654 GODFRED KUMEDZRO CUDJOR, CPP 105 MARCUS YAW DANSO, IND. 1,604

GOMOA CENTRAL VOTES GRACE IGNOPHIA APPIAH, PPP 174 RACHEL FLORENCE APPOH, NDC 12,858 NAANA EYIAH, NPP 14,178 EMMANUEL APPOH MENSAH, CPP 280

GOMOA WEST VOTES CHARLES YAWSON, PPP 2,086 SAMUEL FLETCHER, NDC 21,004 ALEXANDER KODWO KUM ABBAN, NPP 22,741 STEPHEN AFRIYIE, CPP 260

AJUMAKO ENYAN ESSIAM VOTES JERRY HENRY QUANSAH, PPP 194 CASSIEL ATO BAAH FORSON, NDC 25,601 SARAH MENSAH , NDP 57 MONICA DAAPONG, CPP 55 RANSFORD EMMANUEL HARRISON, NPP 21,903

EKUMFI VOTES STEPHEN QUANSAH, PPP 505 ABEIKU CRENTSIL, NDC 11,632 FRANCIS KINGSLEY ATO CUDJOE, NPP 12,240 KWEKU ESSOUN, CPP 70

MFANTSIMAN VOTES KWABENA OKYERE, PPP 4,043 JAMES ESSUON, NDC 26,021 EKOW HAYFORD, NPP 26,747 PIUS EBO DUSHAN, CPP 318

ABURA ASEBU KWAMANKESE VOTES CLEMENT ABAIDOO, PPP 1,054 SAMUEL KWEKU HAYFORD, NDC 20,508 ELVIS MORRIS DONKOH, NPP 22,245 KWAME EDU OFORI, PNC 116

CAPE COAST NORTH VOTES SARAH MARY BUCKNOR, PPP 3,251 KWABENA OWUSU ACHEAMPONG, NDC 16,309 BARBARA AYISI, NPP 19,475 PETER CAESAR KWEGYIR AGGREY, CPP 88

CAPE COAST SOUTH VOTES BRIGHT EDEM DROEFENU, PPP 606 RICKETTS HAGAN KWESI, NDC 20,456 MICHAEL ARTHUR- DADZIE, NPP 19,718 ATO AIDOO-NYANOR, CPP 78 ALBERT ISAAC KOFI COBBINA, IND. 203

KEEA VOTES JOHN STERLIN, PPP 18,860 SAMUEL ATTA MILLS, NDC 21,957 STEPHEN NANA ATO ARTHUR, NPP 15,960 ROSE AUSTIN TENADU, CPP 410

Edwin Kwakofi