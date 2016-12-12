The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Headlines | 12 December 2016 09:36 CET

NPP floors NDC to claim majority in Parliament

By CitiFMonline

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suffered huge losses following the general elections on December 7, conceding the presidency and  majority seats in Parliament to the New  Patriotic Party (NPP) .

Prior to Wednesday's polls, the NDC controlled the legislature as they held 148 seats to NPP's 123 of the 275 seats.

However in a massive turnaround, the NPP look set to be the party with the largest number of seats in Parliament.

With the results from 266 constituencies provisionally declared, the NPP have won 170 of them to NDC's 103,

If the results are certified as they are currently, the incoming government will control the  legislature as well as the executive.

Regional Breakdown
The results from Amasaman, Tamale Central, Bia East, Juaboso, Aowin, Suaman, Amenfi Central, Sefwui Akotombra, Upper West Akim are pending but will not change the outcome in Parliament.

The NDC have had a net loss of 52 Members of Parliament (MPs) from the last session while the NPP have seen a net gain of 46 MPs.

There are 125 new MPs with Ashanti Region recording the highest number of new legislators (25).

Greater Accra (18), Central Region (16) and Northern Region also recorded high numbers of new aspirants winning their seats.

133 MPs, however managed to avoid any upsets and successfully retained their seats, including 26 in the Ashanti Region, 20 in the Eastern Region and 18 in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The NDC retained all 12 of their seats in the Upper East Region and lost only one seat in the Volta Region in Krachi East.

However they made massive losses in the Central and Western Regions, losing 12 and 13 seats respectively having held a total of 34 seats in both regions prior to this year's polls.

The Brong Ahafo and Northern Regions were less successful this time around as well as they lost 8 and 7 seats respectively.

The NPP, on the other hand, chalked impressive wins, capturing 12 new seats in the Central Region including George Andah's famous win over Hanna Tetteh in Awutu Senya West.

Central Region
The Central Region has seen the New Patriotic Party (NPP) win 19 of the 23 parliamentary seats in the 2016 parliamentary elections.

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) came out of the elections with the remaining 4 seats in a region that ultimately sung to the NPP.

Coming into the Elections, the NDC held 16 parliamentary seats in the region to the NPP’s 7.

Of the incumbents that lost their seats 7 were single-term members of parliament; 6 from the NDC and 1 from the NPP.

UPPER DENKYIRA WEST VOTES
AMBROSE AMOAH-ASHYIAH, NDC 10,655
SAMUEL NSOWAH-DJAN,  NPP 16,881
UPPER DENKYIRA EAST VOTES
FREDRICK ENCHILL, PPP 275
EMELIA  ANKOMAH, NDC 16,297
NANA AMOAKOH,  NPP 22,272
YAW ASAMOAH, CPP 810
OFFIN AMANIANPONG O.K.  ,  PNC 61
PATRICK ADU, IND 233
TWIFO ATTI MORKWA VOTES
ABU AYUBA,   PPP 273
SAMUEL ATO AMOAH,    NDC 14,887
ABRAHAM DWUMA ODOOM,    NPP 21,231
EBENEZER APPIAH,     CPP 115
HEMANG LOWER DENKYIRA VOTES
PAUL KINGSLEY AMBANTIEM,    PPP 257
FOSTER JOSEPH ANDOH,     NDC 10,338
BRIGHT WIREKO-BROBBERY,    NPP 15,043
JOHN FELIX KRAMPAH,      CPP 119
ASSIN SOUTH VOTES
SABINA APPIAH-KUBI,     NDC 15,683
JOHN NTIM FORDJOUR,    NPP 23,308
SANKOFIE ABBAM LARTEY, CPP 141
NANA NTI TAKRA  ,   IND 377
ASSIN CENTRAL VOTES
KOFI BLANKSON,      NDC 10,618
KEN OHENE AGYAPONG,    NPP 17,979
JOHN DACOSTA BOTCHWEY,    CPP 154
ASSIN NORTH VOTES
ISAAC MANU, PPP 979
SAMUEL AMBRE,    NDC 10,751
ABENA DUROWAA MENSAH, NPP 15,553
SANNI MAHAMA, CPP 115
ASIKUMA ODOBEING BRAKWA VOTES
RICHARD ATO QUAINOO,   PPP 237
ALHASSAN KOBINA GHANSAH,,    NDC 23,330
ANTHONY EFFAH,    NPP 23,760
HAYFORD AMOAKOH, CPP 90
AGONA EAST VOTES
QUEENSTAR POKUA SAWYER,    NDC 19,789
JAMES OWUSU BARNES,  NPP 18,513
APPIAH KUBI SHARIFIU,    CPP 310
AGONA WEST VOTES
CHARLES OBENG-INKOOM,  NDC 23,423
CYNTHIA MAMLE MORRISON,    NPP 32,770
EVANS IDAN COFFIE,   CPP 277
AWUTU SENYA EAST VOTES
NANA KWEKU APPIAH-KWARTEN,  PPP 494
ADAMS NUHU,   NDC 24,373
MAVIS HAWA KOOMSON,   NPP 34,656
NII ADDY ISHMAEL AFUM,   CPP 123
AWUTU SENYA WEST VOTES
HANNAH SERWAA TETTEH,   NDC 25,664
GEORGE NENYI ANDAH,    NPP 28,867
ALLAN BARNES YAWSON,   CPP 228
EFFUTU VOTES
NANA OFORI OWUSU, PPP 1,427
ERIC DON-ARTHUR,   NDC 12,628
ALEXANDER AFENYO MARKIN,    NPP 22,964
EBENEZER R.  AKUMBEA-SAM,    CPP 80
MURTALA MUHAMMED UMAR,    PNC 22
GOMOA EAST VOTES
EUNICE ASSUMANG, PPP 920
PAITOO DEGRAFT,    NDC 15,010
KOJO ASEMANYI,    NPP 17,654
GODFRED KUMEDZRO CUDJOR,  CPP 105
MARCUS YAW DANSO,  IND. 1,604
GOMOA CENTRAL VOTES
GRACE IGNOPHIA APPIAH,   PPP 174
RACHEL FLORENCE APPOH,    NDC 12,858
NAANA EYIAH,  NPP 14,178
EMMANUEL APPOH MENSAH,  CPP 280
GOMOA WEST VOTES
CHARLES YAWSON,    PPP 2,086
SAMUEL  FLETCHER,   NDC 21,004
ALEXANDER KODWO KUM ABBAN,   NPP 22,741
STEPHEN AFRIYIE,     CPP 260
AJUMAKO ENYAN ESSIAM VOTES
JERRY HENRY QUANSAH,  PPP 194
CASSIEL ATO BAAH FORSON,   NDC 25,601
SARAH MENSAH ,    NDP 57
MONICA DAAPONG,   CPP 55
RANSFORD EMMANUEL HARRISON,  NPP 21,903
EKUMFI VOTES
STEPHEN QUANSAH,   PPP 505
ABEIKU CRENTSIL,   NDC 11,632
FRANCIS KINGSLEY ATO CUDJOE,   NPP 12,240
KWEKU ESSOUN,   CPP 70
MFANTSIMAN VOTES
KWABENA OKYERE,   PPP 4,043
JAMES ESSUON,   NDC 26,021
EKOW HAYFORD,  NPP 26,747
PIUS EBO  DUSHAN, CPP 318
ABURA ASEBU KWAMANKESE VOTES
CLEMENT ABAIDOO,   PPP 1,054
SAMUEL KWEKU HAYFORD,   NDC 20,508
ELVIS MORRIS DONKOH,    NPP 22,245
KWAME EDU OFORI,  PNC 116
CAPE COAST NORTH VOTES
SARAH MARY BUCKNOR, PPP 3,251
KWABENA OWUSU ACHEAMPONG, NDC 16,309
BARBARA AYISI,   NPP 19,475
PETER CAESAR KWEGYIR AGGREY,   CPP 88
CAPE COAST SOUTH VOTES
BRIGHT EDEM DROEFENU,   PPP 606
RICKETTS HAGAN KWESI,   NDC 20,456
MICHAEL ARTHUR- DADZIE,  NPP 19,718
ATO AIDOO-NYANOR,  CPP 78
ALBERT ISAAC KOFI COBBINA, IND. 203
KEEA VOTES
JOHN STERLIN,    PPP 18,860
SAMUEL ATTA MILLS,    NDC 21,957
STEPHEN NANA ATO ARTHUR, NPP 15,960
ROSE AUSTIN TENADU,    CPP 410


By: citifmonline.com/Ghana
By: Edwin Kwakofi/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Headlines

Trying to do two things at once will make you fail in both.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img