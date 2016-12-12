Call your supporters to order – Mahama to NPP

President John Dramani Mahama has reiterated his appeal to leaders of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to call their members to order, following reports of attacks on some citizens and state properties.

The Police earlier said they had received reports nationwide that some NPP supporters “are attacking supporters of NDC in various parts of the country.”

The President on Sunday subsequently directed the security agencies to deploy and arrest any person caught in such acts.

Though he has also commended the NPP's intervention on the issue, the President further impressed on the party's leadership to be firmer in its decision.

He believes the development is likely to affect the country's security if unchecked.

“Across the nation, we have witnessed incidents of innocent people being attacked, vandalization of state property and unruly behavior arising out of these celebrations. Supporters of opposing parties have been assaulted and threatened and some government properties have been attacked and destroyed. I must also say add that some of the NPP supporters have also been victims of this excessive jubilation. I had to subsequently direct security agencies to deploy across the country and ensure safety and security of all our citizens.

“I stated in my congratulatory call to President elect Nana Addo that we would have to collaborate in this transition period to ensure the security and safety of our people. I therefore urge the President elect to act firmer in calling their supporters to order and halt immediately the harassment and attacks on innocent citizens. I'm happy to note that a statement to that effect has been issued.”

Stop attacking NDC supporters – Police warn NPP

The Police had earlier cautioned supporters of the NPP to desist from such actions. According to the Police perpetrators of such acts risk arrest and prosecution if they go ahead with such acts of vandalism.

The Police in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent Cephas Arthur said “it has come to the attention of the Police that some people are attacking supporters of NDC in various parts of the country.”

“The Police Administration wishes to caution those who are engaging in acts of vandalism and rowdyism to desist, as Police officers who have been deployed to maintain law and order will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who break the laws of the land,” the statement added.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

