Nana Adjoa Adu: How This Level 100 Knust Student Seeks To Put Smiles On The Faces Of The Less Privileged In Society!

Ghana actually needs a younger generation of entrepreneurs and change leaders, and not a younger generation of politicians. They possess the supreme ability to address everyday problems in our society.

And I believe one of such people is Nana Adjoa Adu, who is a Level 100 Political Science student in KNUST. She is really beautiful, yet she has got beauty with brains. Well, that makes her a great lady by all standards.

Nana Adjoa Adu together with her likeminded friends Delali Hodey, Stella Abena Ansah and Elsie Osei-Manu have initiated a laudable project nicely dubbed "Sprinkles and Spices Christmas Sales."

It will be a Christmas-based event which comes off on 28th December, 2016 in Sakumono (Tema Community 14) at the Celebrity Gold Road – first storey building on the left. The time is 8am to 6pm.

The initiative is aimed at preparing and selling, at relatively higher prices, milkshakes, smoothies, hotdogs, cupcakes, pancakes, waffles, spring rolls etc. in order to raise funds to support Crystal Ladies' annual donation to the Accra Children's Hospital.

In fact, that is a unique and special kind of humanitarian work. It does not merely implore folks to simply contribute money, but they rather buy and enjoy sweet products. However, benevolent individuals could simply provide financial assistance if they wish.

Moreover, the fun-filled event will have a few stands to display and sell the assorted items by gorgeous ladies who understand the art of personal selling. But expect other enthralling experiences at the socially oriented programme.

Let us, therefore, rally our support for her impressive project so that it eventually becomes a huge success. If you are in Tema or even Accra, you should try to partake in this life-changing initiative by Nana Adjoa Adu and her partners on that day.

Besides, she does not ordinarily live as a human like most people; she actually lives as a humanitarian. It's a different thing!

Above all, she believes in putting her creative abilities to good use to benefit the less privileged ones in the Ghanaian society.

Sircle Communications is proudly associated with "Sprinkles and Spices Christmas Sales" ably led by Nana Adjoa Adu.

