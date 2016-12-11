The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
NDC News | 11 December 2016 23:00 CET

NDC condemns NPP attack on members

By GNA

Accra, Dec. 11, GNA - The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed dissatisfaction about the alleged unprovoked attacks on members of the Party, following the Electoral Commission's declaration of the results of the 2016 Presidential Elections.

'We have received several reports of unprovoked physical attacks on supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), across the country,' a statement issued by the NDC National Organiser in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said.

'We wish to request the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and President-elect Nana Akufo Addo to call on their supporters to desist from the attacks and contribute to building a more stable democracy.

These attacks are nothing more than situations that can only create chaos should the attacked also decide to defend themselves.

'While urging the Security Agencies to move in and protect life and property, we believe that our political parties must be interested in promoting political tolerance among our members,' the statement said.

It said the NPP and its supporters must play their part to help deepen national peace and security.

GNA

NDC News

