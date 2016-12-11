NPP supporters asked to desist from attacking opponents

Kumasi, Dec. 11, GNA - Mr George Ayisi Boateng, a founder member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appealed to the supporters of the Party to desist from acts that could mar the beautiful celebration of their victory.

'They should refrain from attacking their opponents and destroying state or opponent's properties in the course of their celebrations,' he said in a statement issued in Kumasi, on behalf of founding members of the Party in the Ashanti Region.

He urged party supporters to be very decent in their celebrations.

The statement was in reaction to alleged attacks on opponents by some Party members in some parts of the country.

He said the overwhelming victory for the Party in the elections should not be overjoyed to create a bad name for the Party.

Mr Ayisi Boateng said the NPP's victory was for all Ghanaians and should not be marred by alleged attacks on opponents.

He charged Party supporters to reflect deeply on the victory and think about contributions they could make to ensure successful implementation of the Party's policies and programmes.

Mr. Ayisi Boateng thanked the numerous supporters and sympathisers for their hard work, and tenacity, which ensured victory for the Party.

He also called on the Party supporters to be prepared to sacrifice themselves for the task of building a better and prosperous nation for all.

GNA