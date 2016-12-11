Nana Akufo- Addo must condemn attacks on NDC supporters

Accra, Dec. 11, GNA - Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President elect, has been asked to call to order the supporters and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who are allegedly attacking followers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

'The spirit of the December 7 general election was the call for peace before, during and after. Therefore, it is in the interest of national cohesion and stability that the NPP stops the attacks to soil the Party's electoral victory with blood,' Alhaji Mohammed Kassim Gedel, a leading member of the Klottey Korle Zongo Caucus of the NDC said in statement issued in Accra on Sunday and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

The statement said the order by President John Dramani Mahama for the security services to arrest the culprits who were also vandalising State property was the right thing to do.

It said the overwhelming victory of the NPP in the national polls was an indication that Ghanaians wanted change but this should not be translated into attacks on opponents and destruction of party paraphernalia.

'The bill board of Zanetor Rawlings, the newly elected NDC Member of Parliament for Klottey Korle and Party paraphernalia at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange have been destroyed. It doesn't speak well of us and the earlier those behind it are arrested and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent to others the better, the statement added.

It asked the members and supporters of the NDC to exercise restraint when provoked and rather report the perpetrators to the law enforcement agencies for the due process to take its course in order not to exacerbate the already messy security situation in the country.

The statement however commended Ghanaians for the peaceful manner that characterised the elections and the Electoral Commission (EC) for displaying fairness and transparency.

'President Mahama should also be commended for showing maturity by conceding defeat before the EC announced the results.'

GNA