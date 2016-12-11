NDC Supporter Killed At Dunkwa

A member of the NDC has reportedly been killed at Dunkwa in the Central region following a heated political argument with a member of the victorious NPP.

The two were caught in an argument Friday evening after the defeat of the ruling NDC in the Wednesday presidential and parliamentary elections.

The deceased, Ayoma, a head porter, was allegedly struck in the head several times with a club in the heat of the verbal exchanges with the suspect Atta, a herbal medicine seller.

According to an eye witness at the Dunkwa central market, where the incident occurred, the exchanges began in a friendly manner before it degenerated into a brawl.

The victim was rushed to the Dunkwa government hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the suspect has turned himself to the Police and will face court Monday, according to the Dunkwa Police commander Dela Dzinsi.