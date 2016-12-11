Letter To My Fellow Ghanaian The Case Of CNN Gutter Journalism

The name Ghana and everything about it is our pride and soul. In there lies where we are from, who we are, where we have been, where we are and where we are going and how far we want to go.

It is our collective effort of description that upholds the Brand called Ghana whether it is strategically developed or by free fall exercise.

I am very happy right after election which will go into history of Africa as most peaceful ever on the continent and raising the standard higher than we have set it. We collectively rain on CNN for the most gutter stories they have made on Ghana.

I understand our anger, haven gone through a successful election is this all they can publish about us? Or they had a different expectation? Then we are sorry to disappoint them and they have experienced our rage and displeasure.

The days where we kowtow to everything from their trash cann of news are over. After all we appeared better in output in this election than the US.

But my dear fellow Ghanaian and by far Africans, how well do we speak about our own.? We say "God bless our homeland Ghana" and they also say "in God we trust " But it appears the meaning and attachment of bond ain't same.

We can and must talk about our ills but it must be such a way that such anti-African development station won't be given the license to publish such dark lies about us.

If I call for a Facebook challenge right now about "Tell the world about the beauty of Ghana" without the mention of Peace and warm accommodation spirit, would we gladly take it up and tell the world about us? Yet look at how quick we take up Ice bucket challenge and co to no benefit of ours.

When we want to talk about Ghana as her sons and daughters what exactly and quickly comes to our mind(this is not peculiar to Ghanaians alone but the entire continent)?

There are ghettos in every part of the world, but I ask by whose standard do we describe our nation as third world, developing nation etc?

I am so happy we rose to Ama Ghana's defense with this yellow story by CNN.

But my humble appeal can we exert just an ounce of that rage to make Ghana great and strong?

Just an ounce if patriotism devoid of looking at what someone is doing or not doing because we didn't look at what is someone saying to CNN before we individually unleashed on them.

It is about time we as a people have a media that can genuinely speak well of us as a people. If you don't tell your story anyone will tell it any how.

CNN we are not as you wished for, we have moved on from those days to redefining how we appear to the world. Talk about our success before factual report

God bless our home land Ghana

And make our nation great and strong

Bold to defend forever ( this will take just more than words but committed-action)

Thank you

Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah

Transformational Coach

Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah

Transformational Coach/Media Analyst/Author

Lead Consultant

Zoweh Global Consult

www.zowehglobalconsult.com

www.scofray.com

www.yourlisten.com/Scofray

www.YouTube.com/Scofray

www.1visionscofraygh.blogspot.com

twitter:@scofray

www.scofray.podomatic.com

https://itunes.apple.com/gh/podcast/time-with-scof-tws-podcast/id894419970?mt=2