NPP Norway Congratulates Nana Akufo-Addo And The NPP

The Norway Branch of the New Patriotic Party wishes to congratulate the President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Vice-President-elect, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on their election to the highest offices of the Republic of Ghana.

NPP Norway also wishes to congratulate the Executives, from the national to the local level, groups and ordinary members of the New Patriotic Party, on their hard work, sacrifice and above all vigilance, which ensured this historic victory.

NPP Norway also thanks Ghanaians for reposing their confidence in the NPP by massively voting for us and ensuring that only their votes counted.

NPP Norway is optimistic that an NPP Government, under the able and competent leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo and supported by Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will be able to lift the country from its current economic quagmire. The NPP has done it before.

NPP Norway appeals to all our supporters to celebrate this great electoral victory in magnanimity and moderation. NPP Norway also appeals to all Ghanaians to support the incoming Government and exercise patience, while it puts its policies in place in order to put the economy back on the right footing.

God bless Nana Akufo-Addo and Alhaji Dr. Bawumia, God bless the New Patriotic Party and God bless our homeland Ghana.

Michael Baiden

Communications Director, NPP Norway Branch