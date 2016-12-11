Hannah Bissiw Took Back Goddies Donated To Techiman-Tia Polyclinic After Losing Elections

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Tano South constituency in the Brong Ahafo Region and Deputy Minister for Food And Agriculture Hon. Dr Hannah Louisa Bissiw seems to be in a melancholic mood after losing her seat to her NPP competitor Hon. Benjamin Sekyere.

Earlier before the December 7 polls, the NDC female minister donated some items including hospital beds and mattresses to the Techiman-Tia Polyclinic in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Reports reaching hellogh.com proves that, the incumbent MP and minister has angrily gone back to the hospital to claim her donations after she lost the elections.

An eyewitness explained that,Hon Hannah Bissiw after packing her goodies from the polyclinic with the help of some of her party supporters in the town moved on and warned drivers at the lorry station in the town who also received some gifts from her before the elections that she will be coming back for her stuffs with military men.

Watch Video below

