Open Letter To The President-Elect Nana Akufo Addo

On December 7th, Ghana went to the polls and voted you and your party into power. Let me use this opportunity to congratulate you on your ascendency. to the presidency,Your Excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo.

I must say that your landslide victory not only was a registration of gross disaffection for the Mahama-led administration by the ghanaian masses,but also an expression of hope and faith in your leadership. It is quite refreshing to note that your election was a message in the clearest and unequivocal terms that the ordinary ghanaian is becoming more discerning by the day,and that any attempt by any government to take us for a ride will not go unnoticed and unpunished,for that matter.Having sounded these pleasantries,let me delve into the substance of my message.

Upon assumption of office, ghanaians will expect an immediate improvement in the socio-economic realm of our livelihood. We would expect you to put in place the necessary measures to reverse the economic situation; we expect to see the cutting of sods for the commencement of the construction of some 216 or so factories across the length and breadth of the country; people will expect to be employed into the various sectors of the economy; that you deliver on the numerous promises made to Ghanaians during the campaign trail.

I do not know how many of these promises are immediately attainable; i am unable to tell if you can better the life of every single Ghanaian,for it is one thing trusting someone and a different thing altogether, being vindicated for your trust in that person. However, i believe strongly that you will do all you can to protect your reputation and to ensure that you go into the history books for many a good reason. I wish you the best of luck, for you have a quite challenging 4-year-term awaiting you,beginning January 7th next year.

As you take up the mantle to serve, please let me affirm that which you already know, that you will receive serial praises and, criticisms-both genuine and vile-for good and bad policies; that you have opposition standing by, waiting to punish you for every political blunder you commit; that you have people who remain resolute in their commitment towards the continuity of our democracy-the likes of Manasseh Azure and Kwaku Baako. These people will mostly offer your government sincere critique and bring their knowledge to the table whenever you fall on them......and people like myself,whose dismissible comments reflect,most often than not, the collective voice of the silent masses(or so i think).It is up to you and your team to make good use of these 'luxuries' as paying so much attention to, and totally ignoring criticism could prove detrimental.

Please do well to never,at any point in your 4-year period of leadership, forget that you will be asked to account for your stewardship by the Ghanaian electorate at the end of your first term in office. When that period comes i hope that you are able to render a good account, for if you fail, no amount of billboards,nor slogans nor campaign songs,nor campaign messages,nor even pulling off stunts (such as riding a motor-bike on the wet streets of Ghana without police escort) can save you from being voted out of office.

I hope that you surround yourself with competent,and incorruptible personalities who will not misappropriate state funds when given any assignment of national status(as in the Brazil 2014 scandal). I look forward to an interesting 4-year period under your leadership-one with many prospects. I also hope that you rise to the occasion in respect of the enormous expectations of Ghanaians.

Above all, i wish you a long and healthy life. All the best as you prepare for presumably, the most challenging task of your political career!

All the best Your Excellency!

Long live your reign and long live our motherland!

I beg oo please let me go informal here wai...please extend my regard to your beautiful wife and daughters....especially the one who stood right behind you as you delivered your victory speech.Yh,her beauty reflects your charm in your haydays(yh true black beauty ankasa!).

Yours Faithfully,

Demo Abranteɛ.