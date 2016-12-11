NCGC Congratulates President Elect Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo

Dear President-elect Nana Addo Danqua Akuffo Addo,

The National Council of Ghanaian Unions UK (NCGU) extends our congratulations to you, your team and the National Patriotic Party for your electoral victory. Indeed Ghana has displayed a level of political maturity that is no doubt admirable. The people have spoken and chosen you as their next President with a mandate to lead our country forward in the agenda for development.

We commend you and your team for taking every step possible to ensure that the elections were held in an environment of peace. We also thank you for putting yourself forward to take the responsibility of leadership of our dear nation; a daunting task.

The National Council of Ghanaian Unions UK (NCGU), is ready as part of its mission, to work with your administration in order that Ghanaians in the UK can feel the benefits of your governance both in the UK and at home.

We look forward at the earliest possible opportunity, to meet with your team to discuss how we may help you achieve a more effective collaboration with the Ghanaian community here in the UK.

About the NCGU:

The National Council of Ghanaian Unions, UK (NCGU) is the main national Umbrella body in the UK that was set up with an aim to bring together all the Regional Unions to foster a more cohesive platform for community engagement and joint action underpinned by our values of accountability. We are a non political, non partisan, non religious vital bridge between local groups and national government, taking the lead on issues that matter most in terms of local support and development. We provide our members with networking opportunities, specialist advice, support, policy information and training. We influence national and local government policy to strengthen local voluntary and community action.

The NCGU is also a platform for participating in decision making as part of a stronger national voice in relation to issues that may potentially affect Ghanaians resident in the UK.

For more information, visit www.ncgu.org.uk

We wish you the very best of luck for the future.

Dr Quaye Botchway

NCGU President

On behalf of the NCGU Board of Trustees