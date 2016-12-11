Lake Bosomtwe is World Biosphere Reserve, Mole Park to follow

Ghana is hoping to pass the evaluation test to list the Mole National Park as a World Heritage Site.

According to stakeholders, the complete listing of the facility will project Ghana's tourism prospects and attract huge investments into the tourism sector.

The country's permanent Delegate to UNESCO, H.E Johanna Odonkor Svanikier who disclosed this also announced that the country has made significant strides to list one of its heritage sites, Lake Bosomtwe as a World Biosphere Reserve.

“In the meantime we have achieved listing Lake Bosomtwe as a World Biosphere Reserve. The yesterday of our ec-tourism agenda is the listing of Lake Bosomtwe, the present focuses on the Mole National Park with the tomorrow looking to the listing of the Akwamu Gorge as a world heritage site,” she stated.

Johanna Odonkor Svanikier added that though the evaluation committee will present its report in Poland in July 2017, she is highly confident of Ghana's prospects in the assessment.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Nii Osah Mills cutting the tape to formally launch the two week natural conservation exhibition

Johanna Odonkor Svanikier who doubles as Ghana's Ambassador to France made the remarks at the launch of a two week exhibition on nature conservation in Accra.

She however explained to citibusinessnews.com that Ghanaians could attract other investors if efforts are put in place to increase local tourism.

Such in her view will include effective transportation and communication network, high disposable incomes among others.

The exhibition is in collaboration with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).

Some delegates at the opening of the exhibition

The project is aimed at sensitizing stakeholders on the economic potentials in conserving the environment.

According to the various partners, benefits accruing to Ghana could increase significantly with much attention and focus on protecting some endangered species.

For the CEO of the GIPC, Mawuena Trebarh, “poverty reduction in these host communities will be achieved if major conservation is properly managed by attracting the right kind of investors who appreciate our desire for investments into creative development.”

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Nii Osah Mills who performed the formal opening also recounted some major recent developments in Ghana's Forestry regulations.

Notable among the newly introduced regulations is the Policy on Wildlife Conservation (2012).

Mr. Mills further explained that the Accra Eco-park which is one of the numerous outcomes of the policy has advanced steadily in attracting patrons of various tourism activities to the country's capital.

Other areas that are being considered for possible investments is the Akwamu gorge which is home to white-necked Picathartes (a type of bird found only in Ghana and Senegal).

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana