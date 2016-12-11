Message for Legislators - Nambe Patrick inscribes

Congratulations to all MPs, elected to represent their Constituency and the "Voiceless" in Parliament. Well, they shouldn't ignore and forget those who kept them there.

You are being elected by your people to work and not to chill. Those "Tasty" and "mouth watering" promises should be fulfilled immediately. Those of you who went round pounding Fufu in chop bars, sweeping the street, washing plates, and carrying gallons of water which haven't happened in your life since you were born, in order to secure votes should try and remain loyal to that. It wouldn't be a bad idea to keep on pounding Fufu and washing plates for your people, which will only happen in the next 4 years.

There are instances where skinny Legislatures develop "Potbelly" right after entering Parliament. These same Law-makers tend to be ungrateful towards those who placed them there, as they forget about the subsequent 4 years which will soon pop up.

Some will quiz "Don't you think I would have won without your help?", Others will grumble "I could have won without your support."The most annoying ones will be rhyming "Vote or No vote, I will still be voted." Herhh! That is wickedness.

Amazingly, some Mps are patiently waiting to enter Parliament in order to divert and fill their personal bank accounts with Tax Payers Money. Ayooo! If you are one of them, please change your mind now because the amount of beatings and slaps awaiting you is still doing press up in the Gym.

On a more serious note, this shouldn't be happening. Be Patriotic in serving your constituents with faith, and don't let them bore nor lose trust in you. Be a humble server, make sure their votes aren't wasted. Remember, you can "Maffia" your people and equally be "Maffiaed.

Above all, lets embrace Peace and drive away War. Congrats once again, and we look forward to a successful Parliament.

God bless our homeland Ghana.

Signed;

Nambe Patrick,

Ghana Institute Of Journalism.

0508160521