Message Of Congratulation From The Women Leadership Of The New Patriotic Party To President And Vice President Elect

I wish to on behalf of all women in Ghana to convey our heartfelt message of congratulation to our President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo and Vice President-elect, Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia, for the empathic victory in last Wednesday's elections.

First of all, we believe that this historic victory was achieved through the favour, Grace and Mercy of God Almighty and we are most grateful.

We further wish to congratulate our dynamic, hardworking and resourceful, First Lady-in waiting, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo Addo as well as the Second Lady-in waiting Mrs. Samira Bawumia, whose support and commitment resulted in the achievement of this victory.

Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo, your courage, bravery and spirit of perseverance were sources of inspiration to all of us and this gave us the needed impetus to fight on even in the face of huge challenges.

It is the hope of the entire women's wing that your tenure will present an era of change, new hope and establishment of a "New Kalypo Ghana" where our sons and daughters will experience massive and meaningful improvements in their lives through your laudable policies of 50% Masloc reserved for women, improving NHIS, free education, One District One Factory, One Village One Dam and the total transformation of the Ghanaian economy.

We also wish to commend the leadership of the party from the polling station, constituency, regional to the national levels for their hardworking and vigilance which has culminated in this victory.

The various volunteer groups, pastors, imams and traditionalist, women, Girls Girls and Boys Boys for Nana Addo who sacrificed their lives and time on a "bue gya" campaign seriously deserve great deal of commendation.

Above all, we wish to recognize the contribution of all Ghanaians who kept faith with the NPP and exercised their "kokromoti power" for our President and Vice President-elect, Nana Akufo Addo and his running mate, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia and voted massively for change and "shei ko shei".

God bless Ghana!!!

Signed

Otiko Afisah Djaba

National Women's Organizer

NPP