NPP condemns attacks on NDC members

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party has condemned reported attacks on members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) perpetrated by some of its supporters.

This comes on the back of a directive from President John Dramani Mahama to the security agencies to arrest supporters of the NPP who vandalize government properties or attack supporters of the NDC.

The Police earlier said they had received reports nationwide that some NPP supporters “are attacking supporters of NDC in various parts of the country.”

“The Police Administration wishes to caution those who are engaging in acts of vandalism and rowdism to desist, as Police officers who have been deployed to maintain law and order will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who break the laws of the land,” a statement from the Police warned.

Meanwhile, the NPP in a statement signed by its acting General Secretary, John Boadu said “we condemn in no uncertain terms these distasteful occurrences, if true, and wish to state that NPP will not condone or sanction such actions.”

He further called on the Police service “to enforce the laws of the land, and bring to book any person, irrespective of their political affiliations, found to be perpetrating acts of violence against any person.”

Below is the full statement from the NPP

NPP CONDEMS POST-ELECTION ATTACKS, URGES SUPPORTERS TO REMAIN CALM

The attention of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been drawn to reports of alleged acts of violence and vandalism being perpetrated allegedly against some political opponents of the NPP in the aftermath of the announcements of the results of the 2016 election.

We condemn in no uncertain terms these distasteful occurrences, if true, and wish to state that NPP will not condone or sanction such actions.

We urge the Ghana Police Service to enforce the laws of the land, and bring to book any person, irrespective of their political affiliations, found to be perpetrating acts of violence against any person.

Whilst the occasion of the NPP's victory has understandably led to widespread jubilation amongst party supporters, sympathisers, and, indeed, members of the general public, we appeal to our supporters and everybody else to be guided by the statement made by the President-Elect of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his acceptance speech on 9th December, where he entreated supporters “to respect the peace and the property and lives of everybody, especially those of our political opponents.

“We are the party of the rule of law, and we should act accordingly, with magnanimity in our moment of victory.”

All of us have a responsibility to ensure that the dignified, peaceful exercise of their sovereign power that the Ghanaian people manifested on 7th December, which has enhanced significantly the image of our country, be protected in this period of transition from one government to another.

God bless our homeland Ghana.

……signed……

John Boadu

General Secretary (Ag)

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin