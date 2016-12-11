Alfred Agbesi Woyome Must be Sweating and Shaking like a Leaf Now

With the successful election of Nana Akufo Addo as the President-elect of Ghana, the overt bragging by the Ghanaian swindler of the 21st Century, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, has come to an abrupt end. Smile did instantly disappear from his face as soon as Nana Akufo Addo, the biblical Joseph, David or Moses of the modern times was declared the winner of Ghana’s presidential Election 2016.

Woyome’s strongest conviction of never-to-get prosecuted for the money he craftily obtained from the government has escaped him similarly as the fowl has naturally been denied of urination. Could he now go ahead to sue many Ghanaians as he had recently avowed and threatened to?

When a currently, but probably dubiously formed company by this shameful swindler, once a self-styled major financier of the NDC, but now the Chief Executive of the said company was announced to have been awarded a government contract of about GHC535 million, he went public, bragging that he would soon cause the arrest of many Ghanaians. He said this in the belief that he would soon get money to pay off the GHC51.2 million he colluded with some NDC gurus and Government Ministers to steal from the Ghanaian taxpayers.

A criminal of that nature should normally not be awarded more government contracts. However, as he was working for the NDC and had collected that money purposely for the NDC according to the information made available to me at the time, the outgoing President Mahama still felt obliged not only to shield him from prosecution but also, to award him more contracts.

Woyome and his less intelligent lawyer David Annan once sued me for publishing my views on the criminal role played by that other shameful accomplice, Mrs. Betty Mould-Iddrisu, the then Attorney General who personally profited from the illegal, but disguised judgment debt payment of GHC51.2 million to Alfred Agbesi Woyome.

Interested public readers can refer to a publication on Peace FM online on 15 March 2012 under politics column and under the heading, “Woyome Sues 5 NPP Officials, Joy FM's Kwesi Twum, Despite, Peace FM online Editor & Others” using the underlying web link to confirm my assertion.

http://www.peacefmonline.com/pages/politics/politics/201203/101261.php

The more they threatened me with stupid legal suits, the more I stood my ground in defence of the Ghanaian taxpayers by holding on to my guns; insisting through numerous publications that Woyome pays the money he has fraudulently obtained, back to Ghana.

I was happy that at a point, Brother Martin Amidu, now popularly called “the Citizen Vigilante”, chipped in and has since been playing a leading role to ensure that swindler Alfred Agbesi Woyome refunds to the Ghanaian taxpayers the money he so collusively and fraudulently obtained.

Now that our INCORRUPTIBLE Nana Akufo Addo is the President-elect of Ghana, is Woyome still doting on any idea of not paying the money back to Ghana? Is he still hopeful of causing the arrest of all those Ghanaians asking him to pay the money back to Ghana?

Is he still counting on his “Ede bii keke” President and the NDC bastards and babies with sharp teeth, courtesy of former President Rawlings, to set him free from fair criminal prosecution?

Would he ever dream again of asking his defence lawyers to sue Rockson Adofo, that audacious and no- nonsense son of Kumawu/Asiampa?

Like Brother Martin Amidu, who I pray Nana Akufo Addo appoints as his Attorney General for his publicly known selfless service to mother Ghana and Ghanaians, I shall continue to publish my views about Woyome and his gargantuan corruption until justice is seen to be done. I believe in justice before peace.

Now that Nana Akufo Addo and NPP have resoundingly won the election, I shall slow down on my political publications but switch on to chieftaincy and the unpalatable role the Chief Justice, Mrs. Theodora Georgina Wood, has played as regards the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy dispute.

Mark my words, as long as God Almighty lives, and He continues to grant me life, safety and security, I shall ensure justice is done to the people of Kumawuman, the land of my birth.

Many a time, have I wet my pillow with tears at night when I realise the problems I have brought upon my family owing to my boldly expressed views and concerns about Ghana, especially on the ongoing Kumawu chieftaincy case.

Very much concerned about my safety and security, they would rather wish I stopped or scaled back a bit but I can’t hence you can just fathom what is going on in my home. They think, and strongly do believe that I am risking my life. However, with success coming our way with Nana Akufo Addo and NPP’s election, the pressure on them and me will start to abate.

My next focus is as promised, on the Kumawu chieftaincy case. All that I require is to see justice prevail. Until now, a supposed Ashanti Overlord has been interfering to stop justice from prevailing, and seeing how corrupt most of the Ghanaian judges are, thanks to Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s investigative judicial revelations, I can conclude on anyone’s head that justice has not been done as far as the Kumawu chieftaincy goes.

Rockson Adofo