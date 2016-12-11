Police investigate murder of NDC supporter in Dunkwa

The police in Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Regional are currently investigating circumstances that led to the death of a supporter of the National Democratic Congress who was allegedly killed by a member of the New Patriotic Party.

According to the Police, the deceased, Ayuba Akakpo a head porter, was allegedly hit in the head with a stick by one Alhssan Agamati aka Atta, a herbal medicine seller, during a heated verbal exchange after the official declaration of Nana Akufo-Addo as the winner of last Wednesday's polls.

The deceased was however pronounced dead when he was rushed to the Dunkwa government hospital.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Municipal Police Commander for Dunkwa-On-Offin, Superintendent Dela Dzensi said the NPP supporter, Alhssan Agamati who is at the centre of the incident is currently at the Police custody awaiting trial after he turned himself in to the Police.

“A man by name Agamati Alhassan alias Atta came to the Police and reported that he had a feud with another young man who is an NDC supporter in the Dunkwa central market and in the event he hit him with a stick and the guy feel unconscious so he is reporting himself to the Police. The police took custody of him and proceeded to the area where the incident happened and they were told that victim has been sent to the Dunkwa government hospital. Upon arrival at the hospital he was pronounced dead. So when Police got to the hospital they were only shown the mortal remain of Ayuba Akakpo.”

Superintendent Dzensi although said they are currently investigating the matter to its logical conclusion, he said “our preliminary investigations conducted show that there was this confusion over the NPP win which ensued in a scuffle between the two of them and the other guy hit him with a stick. He is currently in Police custody, we had wanted to hold him on provisional charge of murder, submit the docket to the AG's office and seek for direction as to what to do next. Whether to prosecute him for murder or otherwise. But he will be remanded into custody while this detail is obtained,” he added.

Arrest those attacking NDC members – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama had earlier directed the security agencies to arrest supporters of the NPP who are reportedly attacking members of the NDC across the country.

The President in a statement further expressed disappointment at the leadership of the NPP for watching on while their supporters perpetrate such acts.

“President John Dramani Mahama has expressed disappointment at the inability or unwillingness of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to call its rampaging supporters to order, following series of attacks on innocent citizens and supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC). “President Mahama has accordingly directed the security agencies to deploy across the country and arrest any person(s) caught vandalizing Government property or attacking innocent Ghanaians” the statement added.

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

