Don’t let Ghana down – Dumelo advises Akufo-Addo

Actor, John Dumelo has admonished Ghana's president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo to ensure that he does not let Ghana down while occupying the highest position in the country.

According to the actor, “Ghana is already on the path of great economic transformation” hence Akufo-Addo must not allow the country to retrogress under his leadership.

Dumelo who had openly and vigorously campaigned for incumbent President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during run up to the December 7 polls made the remark in a Facebook post to congratulate Akufo-Addo for emerging winner of the elections.

Nana Akufo-Addo polled 53.85% of the total votes cast while Mahama trailed behind with 44.40% in last Wednesday’s polls.

“To our president elect Nana Akuffo Addo, Ghanaians have spoken and it’s you they want. Ghana is already on the path of great economic transformation: please don’t let those who voted for you down. Don’t let Ghana down and don’t let Africa down. Congratulations Sir,” Dumelo added.

You legacy will forever live on

The actor also described President Mahama as a great man whose legacy will forever be remembered.

“To my president HE John Mahama, it was an honour joining you on your campaign trails, you have done a lot in the last 4 years and your legacy will forever live on. You are a great man.”

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

