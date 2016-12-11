I’ll need God’s guidance to lead Ghana – Nana Addo [Photos]

The President-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo has called for prayers and God’s guidance to help him lead the country to prosperity.

“I hope and pray that in everything that I am going to do, I will be guided by the almighty God. I believe sincerely, that it is only with his guidance and support that I can do anything positive for the people of Ghana. I will be on my knees every day, praying for guidance and support from the almighty so that we can, working together bring prosperity and progress to our nation,” he said.

Speaking at the Ridge Church in Accra on Sunday, Akufo-Addo said he was grateful for the support he has received from Ghanaians in winning the Presidential elections.

The president-elect said he was aware of the great task ahead of him and will continue to pray for diving guidance to enable him effectively lead the country.

Akufo-Addo was on Friday, November 9 declared winner of the country’s 2016 presidential elections.

He won about 53% of the total valid votes cast, against his main contender and incumbent President, John Mahama’s 44%.

Speaking at the Church he commended Ghanaians for maintaining peace in the country even after the declaration of the election results.

“It been an extraordinary week for us but we have come out of it, especially because they saw the Ghanaian people especially in the aftermath behave in a very beautiful manner to be able to enhance the image of the country and show the world that there are countries in Africa like Ghana that can do the right thing and behave properly.”

He further called for support from the congregation to help him carry out his mandate as president for the years ahead.

“I am counting on all of you here to continue to give me the solidarity, the support and keep me in your prayers every single day for the years ahead.”

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana