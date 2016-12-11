Arrest those attacking NDC members – Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has directed the security agencies to arrest supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who are reportedly attacking members of the National Democratic Congress across the country.

The President has further expressed disappointment at the leadership of the NPP for watching on while their supporters perpetrate such acts.

“President John Dramani Mahama has expressed disappointment at the inability or unwillingness of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to call its rampaging supporters to order, following series of attacks on innocent citizens and supporters of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC),” a statement signed by the Minister of Communications, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah stated.

According to the statement some NPP supporters have also attacked government installations across the country adding that President Mahama has ordered the security agencies to deal with such people.

“President Mahama has accordingly directed the security agencies to deploy across the country and arrest any person(s) caught vandalizing Government property or attacking innocent Ghanaians.”

Stop attacking NDC supporters – Police warn NPP

The Police had earlier cautioned supporters of the NPP to desist from such actions.

According to the Police perpetrators of such acts risk arrest and prosecution if they go ahead with such acts of vandalism.

The Police in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Superintendent Cephas Arthur said “it has come to the attention of the Police that some people are attacking supporters of NDC in various parts of the country.”

“The Police Administration wishes to caution those who are engaging in acts of vandalism and rowdism to desist, as Police officers who have been deployed to maintain law and order will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute those who break the laws of the land,” the statement added.

Nana Addo dethrones Mahama

Nana Akufo-Addo, the presidential candidate of the NPP, defeated incumbent President Mahama of the NDC with 53.85% of the total votes cast in last Wednesday's polls.

President Mahama however trailed behind with 44.40% thus truncating his second term bid.

