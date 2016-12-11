A Spiritual Song

The term “spiritual Music” is derived from SPIRITUAL SONG. Why spiritual songs and not any other song? The King James Bible translation of Ephesians 5:19 says

‘Speaking to yourself in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing and making melody in your heart to the Lord.’

I have grown to understand and know that, the only thing you hear, be it poems, recitals, stories, articles, songs, and so on and so forth, that enters straight into your soul upon hearing it, is a song or music. If you have not realized this, just try it now as you read this article. The soul is made up of the will, intellect and emotions. Any music you listen to, has its background ranging from the beat to the melody, to the rhythms, and to the lyrics itself.

I will entreat all and sundry to listen to spiritual songs and to be precise, GOSPEL or CHRISTIAN songs. In the year 2012, I taught a young guy of about 4 years old who was in kindergarten. I had taught this guy how to recite the alphabets for about two weeks but he was still unable to be more familiarize himself with the alphabets. During the 3rd week of our lessons, a song came out of the blue with title, ‘ALUGUITUGUI GUI’ sang by ‘Keche’. To my expectancy, I realized this guy could sing the song without any difficulty. I sat down and began to wonder, hmmm …. What, songs can lead to?

Readers, I want you to understand that the success of your day is dependent on the type of song you engage yourself with. If the day will be good, encouraging, peaceful, blessed, divine or unfavorable, negative, sad and regrettable, it all depends on the type of music you listen to.

The enemy (Lucifer) is winning so many people through songs and we have turned a deaf ear to it. He had the sweetest melodious voice when he was in heaven and trust me, God did not take his gifting when he was cast down. In the book of Romans 11:29, the bible says ‘for the gifting and callings of God are without repentance.’ God does not take away His gift when He bestows it upon a man.

One of the instruments or tools the enemy is using so much in this dispensation and era is MUSIC. I will entreat you all to watch out and be more sensitive. The bible says in 2 Corinthians 2:11:

‘Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices.’

The author N. K. NTIM in his book titled, ‘Mysteries of Music’, emphasize more on these things.

To conclude, I will urge all to watch out, be sensitive and vigilant to the type of music we listen to. They are essential to the spiritual and emotional stability and security of our lives.