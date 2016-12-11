Armah-Kofi Buah Retains Ellembelle Seat

Incumbent Member of Parliament(MP) for Ellembelle,Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has been retained as the only MP of the National Democratic Congress along the coastal belt of the western Region.

He therefore reminded NPP supporters that he won the Parliamentary elections held by the Electoral Commission last Wednesday ,December 07 but not their candidate as being circulated in certain quarters.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency,he said NPP supporters hurriedly declared their candidate,Kwasi Bonzo winner when counting of ballot papers begun at some polling stations after voting.

He said it was also reported on Adom TV that his opponent had won the seat which they later apologized to him for misleading the public.

When the GNA contacted the Ellembelle District Electoral Officer,Mr. Emmanuel Kwame Aidoo who was the Returning officer,he said Mr. Kofi Buah won the election to retain his seat.

Mr. Buah who doubles as the Minister for Petroleum,polled 22,917 votes to beat his opponent,Mr.Kwasi Bonzo of the NPP who polled 20,457 votes.

Mr.Kwame Attobra of the PPP polled 507 votes whereas Mr.Ebenezer Someah-Addae of the CPP garnered 125 votes.

Mr. Joseph Justice Kwaw of the NDP had 48 and Mr. Mathias Bonzo Ewereko an Independent candidate polled 22 votes.

According to Mr. Kofi Buah he had initiated a number of social interventions to better the living conditions of the people since he wrestled the seat from Mr. Freddie Blay in 2009 and would continue to bring more development to the area to make Ellembelle an enviable place to stay.